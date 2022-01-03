News

Turkish inflation nears two-decade high

03 January 2022 - 10:26 Baris Balci
A money changer counts Turkish lira banknotes at a currency exchange office in Ankara, Turkey, September 2021. File picture: REUTERS/CAGLA GURDOGAN
A money changer counts Turkish lira banknotes at a currency exchange office in Ankara, Turkey, September 2021. File picture: REUTERS/CAGLA GURDOGAN

Turkish inflation accelerated for a seventh month in December, driven to a 19-year high by a slumping lira and lower borrowing costs.

Annual consumer inflation rose 36.08% in December, the most since September 2002 and up sharply from 21.31% in November. The figure was much higher than the 27.36% median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of 19 analysts. 

Monthly inflation was 13.58%, compared with the median estimate of 8.5% in a separate survey. Producer prices rose 19.08% through the month, bringing annual inflation to 79.89%. The lira weakened after the report and was trading 3.7% lower at 13.8115/$ at 10.04am in Istanbul

The acceleration takes Turkey’s benchmark interest rate adjusted for inflation to negative 22.08%, the lowest real yield among emerging markets. Retail price inflation in Istanbul, Turkey’s business capital, climbed to 34.18% in December from 24.05% in November.

The central bank will hold its next rate-setting meeting on January 20

Turkey’s decision to slash five percentage points off the central bank’s benchmark rate since September has led to a slump in the lira, which depreciated about 44% against the dollar in 2021, the worst among all major currencies tracked by Bloomberg

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg 

Bond yields soar in Turkey after Erdogan strong-armed lower rates

Households and businesses brace for more stimulus with inflation out of control
Markets
4 days ago

Turkey’s lira slides 5%; central bank says it will monitor forex risks

Despite surging more than 50% last week after government-backed market interventions, the currency has lost 40% of its value this year
Markets
5 days ago

SA bonds top global rankings in 2021

Sovereign bonds issued by SA, China, Indonesia, India and Croatia topped the rankings of 46 markets around the world in 2021
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
India tax evasion crackdown snares Binance unit, ...
News
2.
US catches accused insider trader with strong ...
News
3.
Future Retail challenges Amazon in bid to sell ...
News
4.
Mali junta defies pressure on return to civilian ...
News
5.
AT&T, Verizon reject US request to delay new 5G ...
News

Related Articles

Bond yields soar in Turkey after Erdogan strong-armed lower rates

Markets

Turkey’s lira slides 5%; central bank says it will monitor forex risks

Markets

Work from home ordered in France as Covid-19 cases break daily record

News

Turkey’s missing billions signal backdoor moves to prop up the lira

News

Turkey’s Erdogan pledges to continue interest-rate cuts

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.