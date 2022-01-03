News

Newly listed Iveco’s value hits €3.9bn on first day of trade

Splitting of parent group CNH aimed at extracting more value from separated agricultural equipment brands

03 January 2022 - 11:49 Alberto Brambilla and Daniele Lepido
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

CNH Industrial’s truck and bus division Iveco Group’s share-trading debut on Monday in Milan valued the company at about €3.9bn weeks after a similar move by Daimler’s truck unit to enable it to face the industry’s deep technology shifts better.  

Controlled by Italy’s billionaire Agnelli family, CNH aims to extract more value from separated agricultural equipment brands such as New Holland and commercial vehicles as the sector seeks to cut emissions. 

“The Iveco spin-off relies on the main idea that there are little synergies between commercial vehicles and off-road machines,” Iveco CEO Gerrit Marx told reporters. Trends in switching away from diesel engines were pointing in different directions for highway and off-highway businesses, Marx said. 

For trucks, battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell power trains will probably dominate while for tractors biofuels will drive the energy transition, he said.

The spin-off comes after talks last year for a sale to China FAW Group fell apart because of disagreements over price and after the Italian government signalled it would oppose the deal. CNH initially detailed plans for the separation in 2019. 

Both Iveco and Daimler Truck Holding hope to gain speed as standalone companies in the switch to batteries and hydrogen fuel-cell power trains to meet tightening regulation on greenhouse gas emissions. The costly shift  from eking out better diesel-engine performance for haulage companies and offering autonomous driving features is also opening the door to new competitors such as Tesla and Nikola. 

Iveco has partnered with US start-up Nikola to make trucks at its plant in Ulm, Germany, where production was scheduled to get under way for battery-electric heavy-duty vehicles late last year, followed by fuel-cell trucks later. In November, Iveco also announced it will supply Amazon.com with more than 1,000 gas-powered vehicles in Europe. 

“Time for consolidation in our industry is over and we are looking more for partnerships like we did with Nikola,” said Marx. Iveco is looking for a partner in financial technology to build a digital platform for dealers and customers, he said. 

Daimler Truck, the world’s biggest commercial vehicle maker, is valued at about €27bn euros and has gained nearly 6% since its trading start on December 10. The separation of the maker of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars and commercial vehicles after a century under the same roof follows the divergent trends in future technology for both autos and trucks, Daimler CEO Ola Kallenius has said. 

Iveco, which stands for Industrial Vehicles Corporation, was formed in 1975 from parent Fiat to serve the European truck and bus market. At that time Iveco included five brands including Fiat Veicoli Industriali, Unic and Magirus Deutz. Investors will receive one Iveco share for every five CNH common shares held. Exor NV, the Agnelli family holding company, will retain 27% of common shares and 42.5% of voting rights. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Bloomberg 

Goldman Sachs holds on to top spot in deal making for a fifth year

The investment bank advised on more than $1-trillion worth of M&A deals, giving it a market share of more than 24%
Companies
3 days ago

Deutsche Bank fined almost $10m by German finance watchdog

Germany’s finance watchdog fined the bank over its handling of submissions for Euribor
News
5 days ago

Dubai is growing on the back of smuggled African gold

The UAE rejects any involvement in illegal practices, while African exporters say tons of their gold goes missing in Dubai every year
Companies
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
India tax evasion crackdown snares Binance unit, ...
News
2.
US catches accused insider trader with strong ...
News
3.
Future Retail challenges Amazon in bid to sell ...
News
4.
Mali junta defies pressure on return to civilian ...
News
5.
AT&T, Verizon reject US request to delay new 5G ...
News

Related Articles

China creates rare earths behemoth with merger of three state-owned producers

News

Sinovac’s Covid-19 vaccine revenue windfall may not be repeated

News

At least 40% of state postal company on offer in Tel Aviv listing

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.