US jobless claims show unexpected decline

Applications for US state unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, illustrating still-solid labour demand despite the latest wave of coronavirus infections.

Initial unemployment claims totalled 198,000 in the week ended December 25, down 8,000 from the prior period’s revised level, Labor Department data showed Thursday. Economists had expected 206,000 applications, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey.

Continuing claims for state benefits fell to 1.72-million in the week ended December 18, the lowest since March of last year.

Labour shortages across the economy have made businesses reluctant to reduce staffing as they struggle to meet robust demand for goods and services. That’s driven new unemployment claims to near their lowest level since 1969 as firms work to retain as many employees as possible.

Claims figures have been choppy in recent weeks, reflecting challenges around adjusting for seasonal effects during the holiday period. Still, initial weekly applications are broadly in line with pre-pandemic levels.