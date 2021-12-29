News

Deutsche Bank fined almost $10m by German finance watchdog

Germany’s finance watchdog fined the bank over its handling of submissions for Euribor

29 December 2021 - 11:01 Nicholas Comfort and Steven Arons
Germany’s finance watchdog fined Deutsche Bank over its handling of submissions for Euribor, a reference rate at the heart of a scandal that rocked the industry. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Germany’s finance watchdog fined Deutsche Bank over its handling of submissions for Euribor, a reference rate at the heart of a scandal that rocked the industry. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Germany’s finance watchdog fined Deutsche Bank €8.66m ($9.8m) over its handling of submissions for Euribor, a reference rate at the heart of a scandal that rocked the industry.

The lender temporarily didn’t have effective systems and controls for contributions to the benchmark, BaFin, said in a statement.

More than a decade after the financial crisis revealed rampant misconduct and deficient controls, banks are still working through remediation measures and regulatory investigations. While comparatively small, the BaFin fine suggests that Deutsche Bank hasn’t fully delivered on pledges it made after facing the industry’s highest penalties in the Libor benchmark-rigging scandal.

“The bank accepts the fine as a result of a settlement with BaFin, thereby creating final legal certainty,” Deutsche Bank said in an emailed statement. “It remains a top priority for us to identify and address potential weaknesses in our control processes.” 

Deutsche Bank said that it has already implemented “initial measures” to improve controls in co-ordination with its supervisors. The bank “has no indication that the fined issue led to incorrect submissions to the benchmark administrator,” it said.

Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

European investment bankers eye bumper bonuses

European investment bankers may be in line for their biggest bonuses since 2015 as firms try to hold on to staff after a flurry of trading and deal ...
News
2 weeks ago

HSBC snags Deutsche’s Muneer Ismail to run its SA operations

Ismail, who has worked for Deutsche Bank SA since 2004, has been named CEO of HSBC in SA
Companies
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
SpaceX satellite close space encounter prompts ...
News
2.
Deutsche Bank fined almost $10m by German finance ...
News
3.
Work from home ordered in France as Covid-19 ...
News
4.
Relief in sight for emerging markets after worst ...
News
5.
No ultimatums, Russia promises on pre-Nato ...
News

Related Articles

US yields set to languish as deep-pocketed foreign investors hoard cash

News

UK court allows part of appeal by Venezuela’s Guaido over central bank gold

World / Americas

Greenbacks and greenwashing: where do the world’s ESG billions go?

News

Joachim Nagel to lead Bundesbank

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.