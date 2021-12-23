Turkey’s missing billions signal backdoor moves to prop up the lira

Turkish net foreign assets fell nearly $6bn early this week as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan unveiled plans to bolster the lira, suggesting Turkey made unannounced interventions in foreign-exchange markets.

While the government has said it did not intervene, the fall of $5.9bn probably signals a backdoor intervention similar to operations carried out over two years from October 2018, when state lenders sold dollars to support the local currency.

Net foreign assets fell $5.1bn on Tuesday compared with $817m on Friday, according to calculations by Bloomberg using the monetary authority’s daily analytical balance sheet.

The UK’s Financial Times reported earlier on the change in Turkey’s net foreign assets.

Erdogan rolled out a series of extraordinary measures on Monday to support the plunging lira, which at that point had shed more than 50% of its value against the dollar this year. The currency slump was fuelled by central bank rates cuts demanded by the president, but authorities acted as the lira’s losses threatened to accelerate inflation already above 20% and eroding support for the ruling party.

The lira appreciated as much as 25% on Monday after Erdogan spoke, its biggest daily jump since 1983, and has now gained more than 40% against the dollar this week.