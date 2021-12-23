NHS under pressure as Covid-related absences surge 54%

A high absence rate will put even more pressure on the health service, where staff were already suffering from fatigue after nearly two years fighting the virus and trying to clear a backlog of delayed treatments.

The more NHS staff are off sick, the fewer patients the service can handle. However, the number of Covid-19 patients in hospital has risen by only 311 in the past week to 8,008, according to the latest government data for the UK.

At its peak, at the start of the pandemic in April 2020, staff absence rates hit 6.2% for NHS England and 7.2% in London. This week, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham warned that the region is “looking at a 10% staff absence rate in the NHS”.

The British Medical Association has said staff absences due to Covid-19 could reach 50,000 by Christmas Day.

Office for National Statistics figures published on Thursday showed an estimated one in 45 people in England, or more than 1.2-million in total, had Covid-19 in the week through December 16. That’s the highest on record. In London, the ratio was one in 30.

