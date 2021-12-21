News

EU proposes rules against shell companies to fight tax abuse

Proposed new rules would apply substance test to determine whether entities are considered shell companies

23 December 2021 - 17:22 Hamza Ali and Alberto Nardelli
The European Union will propose giving countries sweeping new powers to clamp down on shell companies in order to tackle tax avoidance, according to a draft proposal seen by Bloomberg. Picture: BLOOMBERG
The European Union will propose giving countries sweeping new powers to clamp down on shell companies in order to tackle tax avoidance, according to a draft proposal seen by Bloomberg. Picture: BLOOMBERG

The EU will propose giving countries sweeping new powers to clamp down on shell companies to tackle tax avoidance, according to a draft proposal seen by Bloomberg.

The new rules would give member states the ability to block benefits used by companies deemed to have little economic purpose other than to gain tax advantages, according to the draft, which is still subject to change. The EU would give countries the power to deny tax perks previously approved under bloc-level directives.

The rules, which are due to be published this week, would require companies to go through a new process for determining and reporting on whether they are a shell company.

A European Commission spokesperson declined to comment when asked for details on the draft proposal. 

The EU defines shell companies as legal entities with minimal substance that are used for improper tax purposes, such as tax evasion and avoidance, according to the draft. The new rules would apply a substance test to determine whether entities are considered shell companies.

Companies that meet certain risk factors, such as whether the firm has cross-border activities that are geographically mobile, would be required to report additional information on its tax return. Firms considered at-risk would face additional reporting requirements to explain how much real substance they have in a jurisdiction. 

The reporting focuses on factors such as whether they have their own premises and bank account, and whether there’s a dedicated director or sufficient number of employees involved in core activities.

EU tax authorities will also automatically exchange details about the at-risk companies to be sure all member states have access to the information.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Bloomberg

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EU proposes rules against shell companies to ...
News
2.
Turkey’s missing billions signal backdoor moves ...
News
3.
NHS under pressure as Covid-related absences ...
News
4.
China creates rare earths behemoth with merger of ...
News
5.
Australian cities mask up as Omicron numbers surge
News

Related Articles

Shell faces new court test over Wild Coast seismic survey

News

Shell investors back headquarters move to UK

News

Shell gets go-ahead for Wild Coast seismic survey from court

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.