Australian cities mask up as Omicron numbers surge

Australia’s two most-populous states are bringing back mask mandates as a surge in Covid-19 cases, led by the highly contagious Omicron variant, threatens to roil Christmas plans for a second year.

In New South Wales, where Sydney is the capital, limits will also return on the number of patrons in hospitality venues from December 27, in an attempt to limit the potential impact on the state’s health care system. Numbers are climbing at a slower rate in Victoria, home to Melbourne, which hadn’t eased public restrictions as fast as its neighbouring state in recent weeks.

Both states will require masks to be worn in all indoor settings apart from private homes from Friday.

“Obviously there is concern in relation to our health workers,” NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet told reporters on Thursday. “We believe the changes that we are making today will ensure our health system is well manned over the holiday season as we go through this next stage.”

New South Wales reported a 52% jump in cases to a record 5,715 on Thursday. Perrottet reiterated the number of people needing serious treatment in hospital was still low and manageable, saying the health system was so far coping.