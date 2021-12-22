Wall Street toasts fade amid sense of brewing trouble and FOMO

Here is how prominent investor J Christopher Flowers puts it: Wall Street knows much of its windfall is coming from “speculative nonsense”. Take, for example, the glut of special purpose acquisition companies (Spacs) making executives and some bankers rich as they rush to market. They have “a large element of baloney”, said Flowers, the former head of Goldman’s financial institutions group who now runs private equity firm JC Flowers & Co.

Banks have been toppling their old records this year in almost slapstick fashion.

Morgan Stanley, which averaged about $3bn of profit annually during James Gorman’s first half-decade running the firm, made more than $4bn in this year’s first quarter. Goldman Sachs broke its annual profit record around Labour Day. JPMorgan, which hadn’t pulled in $25bn until 2018, is on track for about $45bn. For their work, some bankers, especially those handling M&A, may see bonuses soar.

But it is not what you have, it is how much more you have than everyone else.

The founders of Meta Platforms, formerly known as Facebook, and Tesla that were barely up and running during Wall Street’s precrisis boom, are alone worth more than Citigroup, once the country’s most valuable bank. The packages that JPMorgan and Goldman rolled out for their CEOs may end up being a fraction of what KKR & Co and Apollo Global Management will give their bosses. And newbies trading crypto and meme stocks have flaunted the Lamborghinis they are buying with their new fortunes.

Missing out

“There’s always somebody doing better than you,” said Mark Gorton, the founder and chair of high-frequency trading firm Tower Research Capital. The number of teenagers worth $20m because they giddily loaded up on crypto can be hard on the ego. “Everyone compares themselves to those people,” Gorton added. “I kind of consciously try not to.”

That envy marks a shift from only about a year ago, when Sam Peurifoy sensed colleagues at Goldman were treating crypto as “kind of a cute, niche curiosity”. Known for his gaming persona Das Kapitalist, Peurifoy left in about June for Floating Point Group, which provides services for trading digital currency, and is now an executive at Hivemind, a $1.5bn crypto fund. Despite bankers’ windfall year, Peurifoy said there is a “feeling in the air that they are missing out”, describing it not as a bleakness but “this overwhelming ‘Wow’.”

One problem, suggested veteran dealmaker Valerie Red-Horse Mohl, is that bankers focus on net-worth rather than meaning.

“We’ve lacked a sense of community engagement and sustainability on Wall Street for over a century,” said Red-Horse Mohl, who is now CFO of East Bay Community Foundation. Finance executives know subconsciously that widening inequality is a crisis, she said, and “it cannot keep getting worse”.

This year started on a sour note for many bankers. After a wildly profitable 2020, banks were restrained with their year-end bonuses. Turnover was rising by midyear, firms raced to fill in holes left by the people who had jumped ship, and the talk turned in the autumn to a fight for talent.

At the Goldman dinner, retired executives were happy to see each other. But some worried about rising real estate prices in Aspen and frothy markets everywhere, Boisi said. His mind turned to the trillions of dollars the Federal Reserve has deployed to buoy asset prices. “You don’t know when the piper has to be paid, but the piper has always got to be paid,” he said. “It comes in an unexpected way, and it comes violently.”

Huge workloads

There are other forces at play in Wall Streeters’ greyish mood.

George Walker, who runs Neuberger Berman, points to the “huge workloads” facing bankers as markets roar. Finance bosses are uncertain about hybrid work and putting in “extra efforts” as clients focus on environmental, social and governance issues. “Add a little Covid-19-stress and you don’t have a recipe for glee.”

Some bankers are keeping quiet out of politeness, said Bill Harts, a private equity investor who has worked for Bank of America, Nasdaq and the venture capital firm Bessemer Venture Partners.

“Because of the pandemic, people don’t want to come off as sounding like, ‘Look at how much money I made while hundreds of thousands of people were dying’,” he said.

Dan Neidich, a former Goldman management committee member, thinks the combination of Covid-19 and political dysfunction is enough to dull the mood on Wall Street. Yet the head of Dune Real Estate Partners predicts bankers will brighten up when they land their bonuses.

“My guess is people will be paid pretty well, and they’ll feel better in January or February than they do today,” he said.

Jon Sobel, another former partner at the bank, isn’t so sure. Unlike in Wall Street’s prior golden eras, a greater share of pay comes with strings attached. Since the global financial crisis, the thinking has been that one way to stop bankers from taking absurd risks and leaving before the cracks appear is to reward them with stock that can take years to vest.

“No-one’s going to shed a tear for these successful earners,” he said. “But, if you’re one of them, it just doesn’t feel as good as it once did.”

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com