Musk says he has sold enough stock to unwind 10% of his stake

Elon Musk has disposed of enough shares to reach a target of reducing his stake in Tesla 10%, the head of the electric-car leader said in an interview.

“I sold stock that should roughly make my total Tesla share sale roughly 10%,” he told satirical website Babylon Bee.

Musk has been offloading Tesla stock since asking his Twitter followers in November whether he should sell some of his stake. The move is part of a plan to generate cash to cover an estimated tax bill of more than $10bn on stock options Musk is due to exercise.

He said in a Tweet that he would pay more than $11bn in taxes this year, hitting back at criticism from legislators such as senator Elizabeth Warren who called Musk a “freeloader” on social media. Warren and other leading Democrats allege billionaires such as Musk are avoiding paying taxes.

“I don’t have any offshore accounts, I don’t have any tax shelters,” Musk said. He could do his taxes himself in just a few hours, he said. “Everything is extremely transparent.”