News

Musk says he has sold enough stock to unwind 10% of his stake

Move is part of plan to raise cash to cover estimated tax bill of more than $10bn on stock options he is due to exercise

22 December 2021 - 15:35 Will Davies and Elisabeth Behrmann
Elon Musk has disposed of enough shares to reach a target of reducing his stake in Tesla Inc. by 10%, the head of the electric-car leader said in an interview. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Elon Musk has disposed of enough shares to reach a target of reducing his stake in Tesla Inc. by 10%, the head of the electric-car leader said in an interview. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Elon Musk has disposed of enough shares to reach a target of reducing his stake in Tesla 10%, the head of the electric-car leader said in an interview. 

“I sold stock that should roughly make my total Tesla share sale roughly 10%,” he told satirical website Babylon Bee. 

Musk has been offloading Tesla stock since asking his Twitter followers in November whether he should sell some of his stake. The move is part of a plan to generate cash to cover an estimated tax bill of more than $10bn on stock options Musk is due to exercise.

He said in a Tweet that he would pay more than $11bn in taxes this year, hitting back at criticism from legislators such as senator Elizabeth Warren who called Musk a “freeloader” on social media. Warren and other leading Democrats allege billionaires such as Musk are avoiding paying taxes. 

“I don’t have any offshore accounts, I don’t have any tax shelters,” Musk said. He could do his taxes himself in just a few hours, he said. “Everything is extremely transparent.”

Latest official filing brings total disposals to $14.1bn.

The latest regulatory filings show Musk has sold yet more shares in Tesla for $528m, taking the total to about 13.5-million shares for about $14.1bn. His comments to Babylon Bee suggest he has since disposed of yet more stock. 

Tesla's share price fell by about a quarter since a peak on November 4, just before Musk’s Twitter poll, to which the majority of respondents answered “yes.” The stock rose 2.4% in premarket trade after closing at $938.53 in New York on Tuesday.

Musk, 50, is the world’s richest person, topping the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with a fortune of $244.9bn. 

“I’m not sure it’s all that productive or interesting” to focus on his wealth, Musk said. “Essentially all of my net worth is just in SpaceX and Tesla stock, these two companies I helped create and have run now almost 20 years that have done a lot of useful things.”

Bloomberg

Elon Musk says he is set to fork out a cool $11bn in tax

The Tesla CEO has hit back at claims that he does not pay his fair share
News
2 days ago

Former Twitter boss Jack Dorsey takes a swipe at Web3 venture capitalists

The bitcoin fan tweeted his concerns about the new technology being controlled by firms like Andreessen Horowitz
News
1 day ago

Newsmakers of 2021: Xi Jinping’s red flags

China’s Xi Jinping has spent the better part of 2021 consolidating his power. What that means for the international system remains to be seen — but ...
Features
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Maersk buying Hong Kong warehouse giant LF ...
News
2.
Rio Tinto accelerates lithium push with $825m ...
News
3.
Musk says he has sold enough stock to unwind 10% ...
News
4.
Singapore learns to live with the Covid-19 virus
News
5.
Wall Street toasts fade amid sense of brewing ...
News

Related Articles

Even Elon Musk thinks about quitting his jobs

Business

Another Tesla employee sues company over sexual harassment

Companies / Industrials

Elon Musk hints at new, more offbeat Cybertruck

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.