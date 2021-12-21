News

Trump plans news conference on anniversary of deadly US Capitol riots

January 6 address at former US president’s Florida resort set to highlight his claims of election rigging

21 December 2021 - 18:47 Magan Crane
Former US president Donald Trump. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Former US president Donald Trump plans to hold a news conference on January 6, the anniversary of the deadly riot by his supporters at the US Capitol, a move that will contrast with more sombre memorials scheduled by legislators to mark the day. 

In a statement on Tuesday, Trump said the news conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida would highlight his unfounded claim that the November 2020 presidential election was rigged and that the House panel looking into the attack is not addressing the real cause. 

“Remember, the insurrection took place on November 3, it was the completely unarmed protest of the rigged election that took place on January 6,” he said. 

He also continued to rail against Republicans who do not support his debunked claims of widespread election fraud as “worse than a radical Left Democrat”.

The House committee, comprising seven Democrats and two Republicans, has been seeking testimony from Trump aides in recent weeks, including former chief of staff Mark Meadows, who initially co-operated but is now refusing to do so. 

The January 6 attack injured dozens of law enforcement officers and left five people dead.

House speaker Nancy Pelosi says there’s a “full programme of events” to mark the one-year anniversary of the Capitol riots, which will be live-streamed as the chamber will not be in session. 

