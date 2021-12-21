Stock party set to keep toasting valuations, weak rand and money policy

As it closes in on its best year since 2012, SA’s benchmark stock index is set for more gains on the back of a weakening rand, attractive valuations and supportive monetary policy.

The FTSE/JSE Africa all share index has posted multiple record highs as it climbed almost 20% this year, compared with a 7% retreat for the MSCI emerging market index, as of Tuesday morning. In dollar terms, the Johannesburg gauge is up more than 10%, led by the travel and leisure sector and telecommunications companies.

With inflation still within the central bank’s target range, investors are betting policymakers won’t raise rates aggressively as they continue to support a fragile economy emerging from the pandemic.

Accommodative policy with a weaker rand, which boosts index heavyweights with foreign-currency earnings, may help sustain index gains, even as the Federal Reserve cuts back stimulus.

“We have a positive outlook for SA equities in 2022, expecting double-digit returns,” said Jonathan Kennedy-Good, a Johannesburg-based analyst at JPMorgan Chase & Co. “Above-trend GDP growth and still low — albeit gently rising — rates in SA should help equity returns. A weaker rand should boost offshore earnings over domestics.”