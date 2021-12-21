Greenbacks and greenwashing: where do the world’s ESG billions go?

By some estimates, the entire ESG market is worth more than $35-trillion, though Morningstar and others say the actual figure may be a fraction of that. Either way, ESG is clearly a money machine for the finance industry. Its impact on the real world, however, isn’t always easy to discern.

“Trillions of dollars have flowed in based on hope and enthusiasm, with little evidence of real-world impact or returns,” said Andrew King, professor of management at Boston University’s Questrom School of Business, who measures ESG and corporate sustainability. He said the cure is better government regulations.

That’s where 2021 has differed from previous years, as regulators started to demand more accountability amid all the ESG froth. In Europe, the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation was enforced in March, and Morningstar says there are already signs that fund managers are providing more precise classifications. Categorisations such as “ESG integration”, which according to Bioy “means nothing”, are gradually being weeded out by more cautious asset managers.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has sent tremors through the fund industry by making clear it will no longer tolerate exaggerated ESG claims. Investors in DWS Group, the asset management arm of Deutsche Bank, are waiting to learn how an SEC probe into alleged greenwashing will end.

And activists are getting closer to the centres of power. In May, a tiny investment fund agitated for change at the western world’s biggest oil explorer — ExxonMobil — and won. Despite such progress, though, greenhouse-gas emissions rose in 2021.

Though ESG is supposed to be about more than just the environment, 2021 was dominated by headlines about climate change. A recent survey by Macquarie Asset Management showed that 55% of real asset investors identified climate change as the ESG risk they give the highest priority. By comparison, just 5% said their main focus was on diversity and inclusion.

Even so, companies faced more pressure from shareholders in 2021 to improve their social records. After a record proxy season, investors plan to file resolutions in 2022 pressing companies on everything from racial audits to worker issues at Amazon.com.

Bioy said part of the challenge for fund managers is that companies in their portfolios either aren’t doing enough to boost their climate and social credentials, or if they are, they don’t have the data to show it.

“Asset managers are working with what’s available,” she said. “There aren’t that many companies that have committed to net zero, there aren’t that many companies that are on the pathway to net zero. There aren’t that many green companies to start with.”

If the end goal is to do good, then a smart ESG strategy isn’t going to be enough, Bioy said. “It is holding those asset managers accountable for the claims they make, so we stop talking about greenwashing,” she said.

Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com