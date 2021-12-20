News

Visitors opt out of Christmas shopping in London

The number of visitors to London’s major shopping district was down by almost a fifth on the last weekend before Christmas from pre-pandemic levels

20 December 2021 - 13:40 David Goodman
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

The number of people visiting London’s major shopping district was down by almost a fifth on the last weekend before Christmas compared with pre-pandemic levels, a further sign of the toll the spread of the Omicron variant is taking on beleaguered UK stores.

Footfall in the West End was 17% lower on Saturday and Sunday than the equivalent period in 2019, and 5% down on the previous weekend, according to data from the New West End Company. For the week as a whole, footfall slumped 29% relative to two years ago.

The figures, covering a crucial period for shops, highlight how consumers are changing their behaviour as a result of the new strain of the virus, even before the government imposes any major curbs on the economy. They will also add weight to calls for more government support for firms, many of which had been banking on a good Christmas to partly make up for losses during previous lockdowns.

“West End retail and hospitality businesses will have been disappointed with the turnout on the critical final weekend of Christmas trading,” said Jace Tyrrell, CEO of New West End Company, which represents businesses in an area that includes Oxford Street, Regent Street and Bond Street. “The retail and leisure sector is now facing a huge amount of financial uncertainty when it should be enjoying a much needed shot in the arm.”

“Urgent and swift financial support” from the Treasury “could be the difference between viable businesses avoiding closures and job losses in the new year,” he said.

The UK Treasury said on Friday it will do “whatever it takes” to support hospitality and other businesses hit by mass cancellations as households voluntarily isolate before Christmas. But Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has thus far stopped short of announcing any new measures.

Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
UK mulls Christmas lockdown as Covid-19 cases ...
News
2.
Moderna says booster shot raises antibodies ...
News
3.
Visitors opt out of Christmas shopping in London
News
4.
More charges for Singapore businessman accused of ...
News
5.
US airlines raise concerns about 5G and equipment ...
News

Related Articles

Ryanair boss thinks only vaccinated passengers should be allowed to fly

News

Voters punish scandal-hit UK PM Johnson’s party in by-election loss

World / Europe

Bank of England’s policy move catches traders off-guard

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.