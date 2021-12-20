More charges for Singapore businessman accused of $1bn nickel trading scam

A Singaporean businessman accused of masterminding a huge nickel trading scam was handed additional criminal charges tied to about $124m in cash and assets ranging from luxury cars to jewellery and artwork.

The additions brought the total number of accusations against Ng Yu Zhi to 75, according to charge sheets seen by Bloomberg News after a Singapore State Courts hearing on Monday. The offences allegedly took place between 2020 and February 2021, the documents show.

Hundreds of investors, from businessmen and top legal professionals to financiers and footballers, put their money into the alleged $1.1bn scheme tied to Ng’s Envy Group, which offered investments in nickel trading and touted average quarterly gains of 15%.

The fresh charges accuse Ng, 34, of benefiting from criminal conduct and shuffling money from various bank accounts to his own pocket.

Ng transferred about $54m to his accounts at lenders including United Overseas Bank , Oversea-Chinese Banking, DBS Bank and HSBC Holdings, according to the documents.

He also spent about $70m acquiring assets including a Ferrari 488 Pista Spider, Bulgari necklaces and rings, and works by artists including Cheong Soo Pieng, the documents allege.

Previous accusations were mostly connected to fraud and cheating investors.

Envy Group is in liquidation, while Ng is out on a $4m bail and has yet to enter a plea. He didn’t immediately respond to request for comment sent to his phone.

Last month, Envy Group liquidators led by KPMG filed a suit against Ng and three other people for damages totalling about $378m.

