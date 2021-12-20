Moderna says booster shot raises antibodies against Omicron

A third dose of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine increased antibody levels against the Omicron variant, results the company described as reassuring while it works on a shot tailored to the new strain.

A 50 microgram booster dose — the authorised amount, which is half the dose used for primary immunisation — saw a 37-fold increase in neutralising antibodies, the company said on Monday. The company also tested a 100 microgram dose, which increased antibody levels 83-fold compared with the primary two-dose course.

The results add to a growing body of evidence that three shots will be needed to neutralise the fast-spreading Omicron. Pfizer and BioNTech said earlier in December that a third shot of their vaccine restored protection to a level similar to the initial two-dose regimen against the original virus.

The data is “reassuring”, Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said in a statement. “To respond to this highly transmissible variant, Moderna will continue to rapidly advance an omicron-specific booster candidate into clinical testing in case it becomes necessary in the future.”

The shares rose 6.5% in premarket trading in New York.

“The actual fold increase is only valuable if it’s compared with other vaccines,” said Sam Fazeli, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst. “These levels should increase protection against infection but the key question is how long do they last.”