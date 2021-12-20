News

Elon Musk says he is set to fork out a cool $11bn in tax

20 December 2021 - 11:56 Katrina Nicholas
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter he will pay more than $11bn in taxes in 2021, an amount that could constitute a record payment to the US Internal Revenue Service. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter he will pay more than $11bn in taxes in 2021, an amount that could constitute a record payment to the US Internal Revenue Service. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Elon Musk, the world’s richest person and CEO of Tesla, said on Twitter he’ll pay more than $11bn in taxes in 2021, an amount that could constitute a record payment to the US Internal Revenue Service.

The billionaire may face a tax bill of more than $10bn for 2021 if he exercises all his options due to expire in 2022, calculations last week by Bloomberg News showed.

The unusually high levy comes after Musk exercised almost 15-million options and sold millions of shares to cover the taxes related to those transactions. That was following a Twitter poll in November when he asked followers whether he should sell 10% of his stake in the electric carmaker, whose shares have rocketed more than 2,300% over the past five years.

Since the unusual move to ask Twitter users about the plan, Tesla has declined nearly a quarter and the company’s market value has slid back below the $1-trillion mark to $937bn. The shares were 2.7% lower in premarket trading on Monday compared with Friday’s close in New York.

A report by ProPublica in June said Musk paid little income tax relative to his outsize wealth. But he’s pushed back against that characterisation, saying he doesn’t draw a salary from either SpaceX or Tesla, and pays an effective tax rate of 53% on stock options he exercises. He added that he expects that tax rate to increase in 2022.

Musk earlier in December said he’ll pay more taxes than any American in history in 2021. That was in response to another tweet from Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren, who used Musk’s Time Magazine “Person of the Year” accolade to call him out on his taxes.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg

CHRIS BRYANT: Why a $2.3bn CEO bonus might not be such a crazy quantum leap

QuantumScape boss Jagdeep Singh will have to achieve tough targets to qualify for the mammoth payout
Opinion
2 days ago

Time names Elon Musk ‘Person of the Year’

CEO of Tesla and SpaceX overtook Jeff Bezos in January to become the richest person alive
News
6 days ago

Newsmakers of 2021: Xi Jinping’s red flags

China’s Xi Jinping has spent the better part of 2021 consolidating his power. What that means for the international system remains to be seen — but ...
Features
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
UK mulls Christmas lockdown as Covid-19 cases ...
News
2.
Moderna says booster shot raises antibodies ...
News
3.
Visitors opt out of Christmas shopping in London
News
4.
More charges for Singapore businessman accused of ...
News
5.
US airlines raise concerns about 5G and equipment ...
News

Related Articles

Venture investor Bess part of ultrarich living out their space fantasies

News

Even Elon Musk thinks about quitting his jobs

Business

Another Tesla employee sues company over sexual harassment

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.