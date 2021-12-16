Just Eat takes a bite at UK grocery delivery market

Just Eat Takeaway.com will enter the competitive business of delivering British consumers their groceries with a new partnership, marking the latest company seeking a slice of local supermarket spending.

The Amsterdam-based restaurant delivery company will launch a trial partnership with UK grocer in January. As part of the trial, Just Eat customers will be able to order from five Asda stores, with the expectation that the choice will grow over the course of the year, the companies said in a statement, confirming an earlier Bloomberg report.

Just Eat has been offering hot pizza delivery from Asda since 2019, but the new rollout is its first significant move into UK grocery delivery. Consumers will be able to order from a selection of up to 1,000 items including fresh groceries.

Just Eat has been under pressure from investors to turn around its lagging share price. The company, which owns Grubhub, one of New York’s biggest food delivery apps, had previously said there wasn’t enough money in grocery delivery. But in August, CEO Jitse Groen said his thinking on the issue had “evolved” and the company is now investing in the category.

By expanding into the UK grocery delivery market, Just Eat will be competing against the likes of Uber Technologies and Deliveroo, which is building out a rapid grocery service alongside an offering allowing customers to order from supermarkets.

Walmart ceded control of Asda earlier in 2021 and is now run by a consortium of Britain’s Issa brothers and TDR Capital.

In recent years Asda has been the most challenged of Britain’s “big four” grocers as it has no real presence in the convenience store sector and, as a “value retailer,” has been more susceptible to the threat from the price-competitive German discounters Aldi and Lidl.

Asda’s rivals — Tesco, J Sainsbury and Wm Morrison Supermarkets — are already making inroads to the rapid grocery delivery market. Tesco, Britain’s biggest grocer, recently announced a tie-up with Gorillas, and Sainsbury’s is working with Deliveroo and Uber Eats. Morrison recently expanded its partnership with Deliveroo, testing a mini-fulfilment centre in London to offer rapid delivery of essential items.

