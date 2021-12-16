Bank of England catches markets off guard with interest rate increase

The Bank of England (BoE) has raised interest rates for the first time since the pandemic struck, setting aside the threat to the UK economy posed by record coronavirus cases to lead the global fight against surging inflation.

Officials led by governor Andrew Bailey voted 8-1 to lift borrowing costs by 15 basis points to 0.25%, delivering an increase that no other Group of Seven (G7) central bank has made since the start of the crisis. Policymakers said more “modest” tightening is likely to be needed as inflation heads towards a peak — probably near 6% in April.

The BoE’s shift into tightening mode will surprise the large majority of economists who anticipated no change, and investors who were pricing in about a 40% chance of a move. The outcome was the second in a row featuring a surprise after November’s decision to hold steady wrong-footed financial markets.

The US Federal Reserve set a hawkish tone on the eve of the BoE announcement by signalling three rate hikes next year and accelerating the wind-down of its stimulus programme, while Norway kept up its own tightening effort on Thursday with its second increase this year.