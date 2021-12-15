VACCINES
Anthony Fauci confident boosters will curb Omicron
‘There is no need for a variant-specific booster’
Existing booster shots hold up well against the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and there’s no need yet to develop specialised vaccines to fight it, say US federal health officials.
“Our booster vaccine regimens work against Omicron,” said Anthony Fauci, who leads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and serves as a medical adviser to President Joe Biden. “At this point, there is no need for a variant-specific booster.”
Vaccine makers Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech have been racing to prepare booster shots targeting Omicron. But Fauci, during a briefing for reporters, made the case that specialised shots aren’t needed as he outlined data that show a sharp spike in immune protections after a Moderna or Pfizer booster.
Omicron makes up about 3% of cases nationally and more in certain areas, including an estimated 13% in New York and New Jersey, according to projections from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The US is facing a winter surge that began even before Omicron’s spread accelerated. It has prompted some businesses and colleges to put a halt to in-person sessions or return-to-office plans, but a pair of Biden officials on Wednesday ruled out new widespread restrictions.
Fauci cited an unpublished NIAID study showing that the level of neutralising antibodies against Omicron was 20 times higher after a third Moderna shot than after a second. It also showed a smaller drop in efficacy as compared to the original virus — the antibody response to Omicron was 37 times lower than to the original virus after two shots, but only six times lower after a booster.
“These are encouraging initial data and Moderna is actively working on its three-part strategy to address the Omicron variant,” the company said in a statement.
The US has been urging vaccination and booster shots to protect against Omicron as researchers await further data on its transmissibility, virulence and vaccine evasion.
“There is no need to lock down,” Biden’s Covid-19 response co-ordinator, Jeff Zients, said on Wednesday. “We’re going to keep our schools and our businesses open.”
