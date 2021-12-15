News

London bars top of the pops, then try Mexico

New York can be given a miss for Singapore, according to the world’s best saloons list

15 December 2021 - 05:00 Kate Krader and Joanna Ossinger
For the second consecutive year, the best saloon on the planet is the one at the Connaught Hotel.

The prestigious London bar, renowned for such high-styled drinks as the signature martini for two, served on a black lacquer trolley with engraved crystal glasses, was given the award by the World’s 50 Best Bars, which is owned and organised by William Reed Business Media.

It is a good year to drink in London: number two on the World’s Best list is Tayēr + Elementary, the two-part bar that offers a space for casual cocktails on tap, as well as an experimental bar for ambitious drinkers. 

Glasses are also clinking in Mexico City — the members-only boîte Hanky Panky scored as the highest-ranking new entry, coming in at 12; the city’s buzzy Licorería Limantour is number six.

A peer-voted award feels especially meaningful. It’s rewarding to know that work like Speed Rack resonates.
Lynette Marrero, co-founder of the Speed Rack competition

Singapore is the city with the most entries in the top 50 — six, including the number nine-ranked Jigger & Pony. 

New York did not fare as well. The highest-ranking entry was the engaging Katana Kitten, which specialises in highballs; it came in at 10. Dante, which was number two last year and was named the world’s best bar in 2019, ranks number 30 this year.

The 2021 list features bars from 17 countries, including 18 new entries, among the top 50.

“There’s a good number of new entries from new countries, and lots of new faces at the top end,” said Mark Sansom, content editor for the World’s 50 Best Bars. “If anyone’s using our list to book their bar-focused travel, there’s going to be lots of inspiration for them.”

Still, the list echoes this year’s World’s 50 Best restaurant list, which also saw a familiar face, Noma, named to the top spot, again.

The list of bars ranked 51-100 was announced on December 2 and includes bars from 34 cities across 26 countries, with 28 new entries on the list. Of those 50, 13 are located in Europe and seven in the US.

The Altos Bartenders’ Bartender Award, announced last week, was given to Lynette Marrero, bar manager at the Peruvian restaurant Llama Inn, in New York; the award was voted upon by the bartenders who make up this year’s top 1-50 winners. Marrero is also the co-founder of Speed Rack, the 10-year-old bartending competition that has raised more than $1.25m for female-based charities.

“A peer-voted award feels especially meaningful,” says Marrero. “It’s rewarding to know that work like Speed Rack resonates.”

The Michter’s Art of Hospitality award went to Salmon Guru in Madrid, headed up by mixologist Diego Cabrera. It was a good night for Spain, who grabbed four spots on the list, starting with Paradiso, at number three.

The best bars list is compiled by World’s 50 Best Bars from the votes of more than 600 participants worldwide, including drinks writers, bartenders and cocktail aficionados. It is based on visits made from March 2020 to September 2021.

The voting guidelines and requirements were revaluated to reflect the time period’s limited travel opportunities, due to the pandemic. For instance, this year there was no requirement to cast international votes, whereas in prior periods at least three of a voter’s seven named bars were supposed to be international.

** = first time on the list

  1. Connaught Bar, London 
  2. Tayēr + Elementary, London
  3. Paradiso, Barcelona
  4. The Clumsies, Athens
  5. Florería Atlántico, Buenos Aires 
  6. Licorería Limantour, Mexico City 
  7. Coa, Hong Kong 
  8. El Copitas, St Petersburg
  9. Jigger & Pony, Singapore
  10. Katana Kitten, New York 
  11. Two Schmucks, Barcelona
  12. Hanky Panky, Mexico City **
  13. Insider Bar, Moscow **
  14. Baba au Rhum, Athens
  15. Manhattan, Singapore
  16. Atlas, Singapore
  17. Zuma, Dubai
  18. The SG Club, Tokyo
  19. Drink Kong, Rome
  20. 1930, Milan
  21. Presidente, Buenos Aires
  22. Maybe Sammy, Sydney
  23. Cantina OK!, Sydney
  24. Salmón Gurú, Madrid
  25. Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City **
  26. No Sleep Club, Singapore**
  27. Camparino in Galleria, Milan **
  28. Cafe La Trova, Miami**
  29. Little Red Door, Paris
  30. Dante, New York 
  31. Kwānt, London 
  32. Bar Benfiddich, Tokyo 
  33. Tres Monos, Buenos Aires **
  34. Attaboy, New York (12)
  35. Lucy’s Flower Shop, Stockholm **
  36. MO Bar, Singapore**
  37. Sips, Barcelona **
  38. Baltra Bar, Mexico City**
  39. Sober Company, Shanghai
  40. Tjoget, Stockholm
  41. Epic, Shanghai**
  42. Charles H, Seoul 
  43. Tippling Club, Singapore
  44. Above Board, Melbourne**
  45. Galaxy Bar, Dubai**
  46. Re, Sydney**
  47. Sidecar, New Delhi**
  48. Union Trading Company, Shanghai**
  49. DarkSide, Hong Kong**
  50. Quinary, Hong Kong
  51. Locale Firenze, Florence **
  52. Bar Trigona, Kuala Lumpur
  53. Alquimico, Cartagena
  54. Double Chicken Please, New York **
  55. Lyaness, London
  56. Byrdi, Melbourne
  57. Swift, London
  58. Bulgari Bar Dubai, Dubai **
  59. Penicillin, Hong Kong **
  60. Employees Only, New York
  61. Kumiko, Chicago
  62. Tropic City, Bangkok
  63. Sago House, Singapore **
  64. The Court, Rome**
  65. Tesouro by Firefly, Goa**
  66. Thurderbolt, Los Angeles**
  67. Red Frog, Lisbon
  68. Dead End Paradise, Beirut**
  69. Danico, Paris
  70. Hero Bar, Kenya**
  71. 28 Hong Kong Street, Singapore
  72. Argo, Hong Kong**
  73. Satan’s Whiskers, London**
  74. Barro Negro, Athens**
  75. Cause Effect Cocktail Kitchen, Cape Town
  76. The Bellwood, Tokyo **
  77. A Bar with Shapes for a Name, London**
  78. A Bar Called Gemma, Stockholm**
  79. Himkok, Oslo
  80. Side Hustle, London**
  81. Barbary Coast, Singapore**
  82. L’Antiquario, Naples**
  83. Buck & Breck, Berlin
  84. 1862 Dry Bar, Madrid**
  85. Cera & Bruno Vanzan, Milan**
  86. Art of Duplicity, Cape Town
  87. Tan Tan, Sao Paulo**
  88. Carnaval, Lima
  89. Sweet Liberty, Miami**
  90. BKK Social Club, Bangkok**
  91. Aha Saloon, Tapei
  92. The Cambridge Public House, Paris**
  93. Flying Dutchman Cocktails, Amsterdam
  94. Hope & Sesame, Guangzhou
  95. Hoots’, New Delhi**
  96. Frequence, Paris**
  97. Tales & Spirits, Amsterdam
  98. Savas Bar, Madrid**
  99. Death & Co, Los Angeles
  100. Leyenda, New York

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com.

