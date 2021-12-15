London bars top of the pops, then try Mexico

For the second consecutive year, the best saloon on the planet is the one at the Connaught Hotel.

The prestigious London bar, renowned for such high-styled drinks as the signature martini for two, served on a black lacquer trolley with engraved crystal glasses, was given the award by the World’s 50 Best Bars, which is owned and organised by William Reed Business Media.

It is a good year to drink in London: number two on the World’s Best list is Tayēr + Elementary, the two-part bar that offers a space for casual cocktails on tap, as well as an experimental bar for ambitious drinkers.

Glasses are also clinking in Mexico City — the members-only boîte Hanky Panky scored as the highest-ranking new entry, coming in at 12; the city’s buzzy Licorería Limantour is number six.