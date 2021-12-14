Renault unions back 1,700 job cuts in shift to EVs

A majority of Renault unions signed on to a plan to eliminate 1,700 jobs in France as part of the carmaker’s manufacturing overhaul and shift to electric vehicles (EV).

In exchange for agreement to the reductions, the manufacturer will base nine new models and target production of more than 700,000 vehicles a year in the country, according to a statement on Tuesday. The job cuts will come in 2022-2024, while 2,500 people will be hired during the period.

The CFE-CGC, CFDT and FO unions agreed to the plan, Renault said. In a separate statement, the hardline CGT rejected it.

Getting agreement for the cuts has been politically tricky for CEO Luca de Meo amid pressure from the government, which is the carmaker’s most powerful shareholder. Making EVs requires fewer workers than vehicles running on combustion engines.

The cuts come on top of those announced in 2020 to eliminate about 14,600 jobs worldwide — including 4,600, or about 10%, of its French workforce — and a lowering of production capacity by almost a fifth.

Renault agreed not close sites covered by the latest accord including industrial, logistics, parts and accessories plants, nor will it close the technical engineering facilities in Lardy and Aubevoye, it said on Tuesday. The producer is also planning on retraining some workers in skills required for EVs.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com