Renault unions back 1,700 job cuts in shift to EVs

Most unions sign on in exchange for carmaker’s commitment to keep production in France

14 December 2021 - 18:31 Tara Patel
A worker cleans a Renault Zoe electric vehicle at the Brussels Motor Show in Belgium. Picture: REUTERS/FRANCOIS LENOIR
A majority of Renault unions signed on to a plan to eliminate 1,700 jobs in France as part of the carmaker’s manufacturing overhaul and shift to electric vehicles (EV).  

In exchange for agreement to the reductions, the manufacturer will base nine new models and target production of more than 700,000 vehicles a year in the country, according to a statement on Tuesday. The job cuts will come in 2022-2024, while 2,500 people will be hired during the period.

The CFE-CGC, CFDT and FO unions agreed to the plan, Renault said. In a separate statement, the hardline CGT rejected it.

Getting agreement for the cuts has been politically tricky for CEO Luca de Meo amid pressure from the government, which is the carmaker’s most powerful shareholder. Making EVs requires fewer workers than vehicles running on combustion engines. 

The cuts come on top of those announced in 2020 to eliminate about 14,600 jobs worldwide — including 4,600, or about 10%, of its French workforce — and a lowering of production capacity by almost a fifth.

Renault agreed not close sites covered by the latest accord including industrial, logistics, parts and accessories plants, nor will it close the technical engineering facilities in Lardy and Aubevoye, it said on Tuesday. The producer is also planning on retraining some workers in skills required for EVs.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

VW to spend billions to set up a dedicated battery unit

The business will also work on ways to recycle and to reuse discarded car batteries
1 day ago

Toyota vows all its European cars will be fully electric by 2035

The Japanese carmaker makes a surprise announcement saying only zero-emission cars will be sold in the bloc
1 week ago

Nissan unveils $18bn electrification push

Japanese carmaker will launch 23 electrified vehicles by 2030 and wants to reduce lithium-ion battery costs by 65% within eight years
2 weeks ago

JPMorgan sues Tesla for $162m payment in warrant dispute

Bank is seeking  payment related to a series of stock warrant transactions that were affected by Elon Musk’s infamous tweet
4 weeks ago
