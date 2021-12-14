Cash draws in fund managers in droves

Global fund managers piled into cash in December on Covid-19 risks and ahead of central bank policy meetings, setting off Bank of America’s equity-buying signal.

December’s investor cash allocation increased 14 percentage points from November to a net 36% overweight, the highest exposure since May 2020, according to BofA’s last fund manager survey of the year. Market participants slashed their equity positions to the lowest since October 2020, although investments in stocks remained above the historical average.

Hawkish central banks are seen as the biggest tail risk for the first time since May 2018, according to BofA’s survey, followed by inflation and Covid-19’s resurgence. A hasty shift by policy makers anxious to tame surging inflation is also seen as the biggest downside risk for global stocks in 2022, based on an informal Bloomberg News survey of fund managers.

Traders are bracing for the Federal Reserve’s policy decision due on Wednesday for clues on the timing of tapering stimulus and raising interest rates. The Fed is among 20 central banks meeting this week.