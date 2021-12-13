Study urges SA to boost antiretroviral rollout to tame Covid mutations

The researchers cautioned that only one subject of 93 HIV-infected people in the study showed strong evolution of the coronavirus. Still, that could mean that about 80,000 people in SA could be susceptible to hosting Covid-19 for long periods, allowing it to mutate, they said.

The potential for Covid-19 to change is not specific to an infection of someone who is HIV positive, but to an infection with the coronavirus of anyone with a suppressed immune system, Sigal said.

The SA subject was largely asymptomatic throughout her infection, the scientists said.

An explanation for the lack of symptoms could be that the virus “had low pathogenicity to begin with”, they said. “The Omicron variant has emerged as this work was being revised and has mutations at many of the same sites as the evolving virus” that was the subject of the study, the scientists said.

A separate study released this week by scientists led by Sigal showed that the Covid-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech was less effective against Omicron than earlier variants.

If the “strain described in this work and Omicron share a common evolutionary mechanism, Omicron may have Beta-like serology, substantial but incomplete escape from neutralising immunity elicited by mRNA vaccines, and strong escape of Delta-elicited immunity, which may lead to reinfections,” the scientists said in the preprint.

“Whether other features could also be shared, such as potentially mild pathogenicity, is yet unknown.”

Omicron has caused alarm globally as it appears to be more transmissible than earlier strains. Still, as early evidence from hospitals is that it may be less pathogenic, it could cause less severe disease.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com.