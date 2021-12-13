Omicron outbreak: questions remain but there could be ‘silver lining’

A little more than two weeks since Omicron’s discovery a lot has been learnt about the latest coronavirus variant. A lot remains to be discovered.

Early data from SA, the epicentre so far, shows that the virus appears to spread far faster than earlier strains but also does not appear to be causing severe disease.

Nothing is definitive yet, so the world is still somewhat in the dark. With Omicron cases doubling every few days in the UK and spreading in other places, policymakers and investors are grasping at any clues.

They had been moving towards the end of year with a little hope that the Covid era was shifting into a newer, more manageable phase.

But now it’s not clear yet if 2022 will succeed where 2021 has been defeated: suppress the spread of the virus enough to stop the rolling infection waves and finally end social restrictions.

Initial lab studies indicate Omicron is much more transmissible than even Delta, the strain that spread rapidly across the globe, filling hospitals and boosting death rates. They also show that it can infect the vaccinated or those who have already been ill with Covid-19.