News

German leader Scholz vows to defend Ukraine gas exports against Russia

Chancellor did not say what action his government would take against the pipeline as Putin mobilises troops

13 December 2021 - 10:34 Patrick Donahue and Maciej Martewicz
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who promised that his government will ‘do everything’ to ensure that natural gas continues to flow through Ukraine. Picture: BLOOMBERG
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who promised that his government will ‘do everything’ to ensure that natural gas continues to flow through Ukraine. Picture: BLOOMBERG

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised that his government will “do everything” to ensure that natural gas continues to flow through Ukraine and prevent Russia from using its Nord Stream 2 pipeline to cripple the former Soviet republic’s economy.

During a three-hour trip to Poland on Sunday, Germany’s new leader did not directly address what, if any, action his government would take against the pipeline as Russia masses troops on Ukraine’s border.

Foreign minister Annalena Baerbock went further, pointing out that Nord Stream 2 doesn’t meet the requirements of German regulators, who suspended the pipeline’s certification last month because the Gazprom PJSC-owned operator hadn’t properly set up a German unit.

“At this point, the pipeline can’t be certified because it doesn’t fulfil the requirements of European energy law — and security issues are still on the table,” Baerbock, whose Green party is a junior partner in Scholz’s government, told broadcaster ZDF. 

The uncertainty over the pipeline, as well as forecasts for cooler weather, helped push Europe’s front-month natural gas futures to their highest levels since early October on Monday, with benchmark prices rising as much as 10%.

In Warsaw, Scholz reinforced a pledge by his predecessor, Angela Merkel, that Germany would use its leverage to ensure that Russia extends its transit contract with Ukraine and help overhaul the East European country’s energy infrastructure. 

“We feel responsible that the gas transit business is also a successful business,” Scholz said in Warsaw after a meeting with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

Morawiecki said the rollout of Nord Stream 2 could “tighten the noose” around Ukraine and repeated his call to stop the pipeline project. Scholz made his second trip to the Polish capital after being sworn in to succeed Merkel on Wednesday. 

Scholz also said he prefers a “pragmatic” resolution to the escalating dispute between the European Commission and Warsaw over adhering to principles of the rule of law. The EU has been locked in dispute with the Polish government over its revamp of the judicial system. 

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Angela Merkel has earned her place in history — for better and for worse

Merkel leaves behind a complicated legacy
Business
1 day ago

Signs Europe’s latest Covid-19 surge is levelling off

Despite signs of progress, contagion rates are still at high levels and governments are staying alert
News
2 days ago

G7 warns Russia of severe consequences if Ukraine attacked

British foreign secretary Liz Truss calls foreign ministers' meeting in Liverpool ‘a show of strength’
World
15 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rio Tinto to cancel huge Mongolian debt
News
2.
Oil keeps rising over upbeat Omicron outlook and ...
News
3.
German leader Scholz vows to defend Ukraine gas ...
News
4.
Xi Jinping’s nationalist agenda leaves fight ...
News
5.
New Caledonians vote to remain French amid ...
News

Related Articles

G7 warns Russia of severe consequences if Ukraine attacked

World / Europe

Putin and Biden to hold follow-up talks on Ukraine, says Kremlin

World / Europe

IAN BREMMER: Russia-Ukraine tensions point to a Cold War logic

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.