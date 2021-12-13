News

Amazon-backed Indian grocer considers initial public offering

13 December 2021 - 15:43 Anto Antony and Baiju Kalesh
People walk at a crowded market in the old quarters of Delhi, India. File photo: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS
People walk at a crowded market in the old quarters of Delhi, India. File photo: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS

More Retail, an Indian grocery chain backed by Amazon.com, is considering an initial public offering (IPO) that could value the company at as much as $5bn, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The company is weighing a first-time share sale in Mumbai as early as June, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public. More Retail could raise as much as $500m in a listing, which would consist largely of new shares, one of the people said.

Witzig Advisory Services acquired More Retail in 2019 from billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla’s Aditya Birla Group, according to the retail chain’s website. Witzig is owned by Amazon and Samara Capital Partners.

Deliberations are at an early stage and details such as the timing and size could change, the people said. A representative for Samara Capital declined to comment, while a representative for More Retail did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The 25-year-old company operates more than 600 retail stores including supermarkets and hypermarkets, selling groceries and daily household products from cooking oil to Indian spices, the website shows.

More Retail would join a strong pipeline of Indian companies considering IPOs in 2022. State-backed insurance giant Life Insurance of India, as well as Flipkart Online Services, the Indian e-commerce firm controlled by Walmart and digital education start-up Byju’s, are among the firms preparing for first-time share sales.

Bloomberg

Italy fines Amazon €1.13bn

US tech company penalised for alleged abuse of market dominance
Companies
4 days ago

Tech giants expect higher advertising growth in 2022

Alphabet, Meta and Amazon account for more than half of all advertising spending outside China, says ad agency GroupM
Companies
6 days ago

Amazon Web Services CEO sets cloud on new course

Upgraded tools and services more accessible for large and small businesses
Business
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Frequent testing of foreigners in Russia denounced
News
2.
Amazon-backed Indian grocer considers initial ...
News
3.
Ex-Hong Kong mogul Jimmy Lai sentenced over role ...
News
4.
Ousted Myanmar leader’s supporters recognise ...
News
5.
Rio Tinto to cancel huge Mongolian debt
News

Related Articles

ANN CROTTY: How 21st century consumers are destroying environmental resources

Opinion / Boardroom Tails

Amazon Web Services CEO sets cloud on new course

Business

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Cloud giant that led the way now goes full robot

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.