SA’s coronavirus cases soar to 37,875 in 24 hours

The record rise in infections comes as Cyril Ramaphosa considers stricter lockdown

12 December 2021 - 21:14 Monique Vanek
People queue for vaccinations at a site in Johannesburg. Picture: BLOOMBERG
People queue for vaccinations at a site in Johannesburg. Picture: BLOOMBERG

SA’s daily coronavirus cases soared to a record amid a fourth wave of infections.

Daily new cases were 37,875 on Sunday, data from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases show. That’s the highest number of daily infections yet and exceeds the previous record of 26,485 set during the peak of the third wave on July 3.

More than 60% of the 62,414 tests conducted came back positive in the 24 hours covered by Sunday’s data.

The record comes as the economy contracted more than expected in the third quarter and the unemployment rate surged to a new high of 34.9%. That will make it difficult for President Cyril Ramaphosa to place the country on a stricter lockdown when his meets with his cabinet to discuss the issue.

The figures also reduce the chance that more than 90 countries that banned travel to and from SA will lift the restrictions. PwC estimates the bans could cost the country as much as R6.5bn in potential foreign revenue, placing pressure on growth in the fourth quarter.

Most of the infections with the variant have been in Gauteng, the province where Johannesburg and the capital, Pretoria, are located. It recorded 44% of the new cases, followed by KwaZulu-Natal at 16% and North West tallying 6%.

SA’s official death toll of more than 90,000 and almost 3.2-million cases make it the country hardest hit by the virus in Africa, though testing and accurate recording of the causes of fatalities is weak across much of the continent. A number of its neighbours, including Zimbabwe, are also in the grip of a fourth wave of coronavirus infections and vaccine rollouts are slow. 

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

