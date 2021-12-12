SA’s coronavirus cases soar to 37,875 in 24 hours

SA’s daily coronavirus cases soared to a record amid a fourth wave of infections.

Daily new cases were 37,875 on Sunday, data from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases show. That’s the highest number of daily infections yet and exceeds the previous record of 26,485 set during the peak of the third wave on July 3.

More than 60% of the 62,414 tests conducted came back positive in the 24 hours covered by Sunday’s data.

The record comes as the economy contracted more than expected in the third quarter and the unemployment rate surged to a new high of 34.9%. That will make it difficult for President Cyril Ramaphosa to place the country on a stricter lockdown when his meets with his cabinet to discuss the issue.