Economic stability is China’s top priority in 2022, officials say

China will aim to keep the economy expanding in a stable manner next year as it looks to counteract the effects of a housing market slump and slower growth.

“Ensuring stability is the top priority for next year’s economic work,” the Communist Party’s top decision makers said at the end of a three-day annual Central Economic Work Conference. The government will “support commercial housing markets to meet residents’ reasonable needs”, according to a report of the meeting on the official wire service Xinhua on Friday.

The most important word for economic policy in 2022 is “stability”, Han Wenxiu, a senior economic official of the Communist Party, said Saturday.

The Chinese economy has slowed in recent months because of a worsening property market slump, weak consumption growth, and repeated outbreaks of Covid-19, which have damaged businesses and consumers’ confidence. Economists forecast growth to slow to 3.1% in the current quarter, a sharp deceleration from 7.9% in the April-June period and 4.9% in the last quarter.

“All regions and agencies must take responsibility to uphold economic stability, actively introduce policies that can help stabilise the economy, and be cautious in imposing measures that will have a contractionary effect,” Han said.

Led by the Politburo Standing Committee, the economic conference is a precursor to next year’s parliamentary meeting, where detailed targets are disclosed. Analysts are watching closely for clues of further monetary and fiscal stimulus, and whether regulations on debt and the property market will be relaxed to help support a slowing economy.

The meeting signals that “stabilising growth is the bottom line, and for the next 12 months growth will be on top of the Communist Party’s agenda”, said Bruce Pang, head of macro-economy and strategy research at China Renaissance Securities Hong Kong.

The statement mentioned the words “stability” or “stabilise” 25 times compared with 13 last year.