Steinmetz held in Greece after arrest at Athens airport

Beny Steinmetz, the Israeli mining billionaire convicted of bribery in January by a Swiss court, was arrested by Greek police in November when the private jet he was on landed at Athens airport.

Steinmetz was detained on November 24 on an international arrest warrant but released 24 hours later on condition he did not leave Greece, according to Romanian authorities. His arrest was co-ordinated by Greece and Romania after his conviction in a separate case in Bucharest in 2020.

Steinmetz was sentenced in January at the beginning of the year by a Geneva judge to five years in prison for paying bribes to secure the rights to the Simandou mine in Guinea, the world’s richest untapped iron-ore deposit.

Marc Bonnant, Steinmetz’s lawyer at the time of his conviction, said he would appeal against the verdict because his client never took part in a bribery pact and the court did not properly consider the “fragility” of the testimony against him.

Within hours of his Swiss sentencing Steinmetz was allowed to return to Israel due to a quirk of Swiss law. To encourage him to testify, his lawyers received court assurances before the trial that he would not be detained.

The Israeli was sentenced in absentia to five years in prison by the Romanian supreme court for his role in an illegal property scheme with a local businessman in the capital Bucharest.

