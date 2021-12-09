News

Anime version of robot Sophia heads for metaverse

This is the latest iteration of a bot whose creators believe AI can be used as a force for good despite warnings

09 December 2021 - 05:00 Blake Schmidt
Attendees take smartphone photographs of Hanson Robotics’ humanoid robot Sophia at a wireless industry conference in 2019. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANGEL GARCIA
Attendees take smartphone photographs of Hanson Robotics’ humanoid robot Sophia at a wireless industry conference in 2019. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANGEL GARCIA

The humanoid robot that addressed the UN, obtained Saudi citizenship and sang with Jimmy Fallon is now expanding into the metaverse.

A virtual anime version of the robot, “Sophia”, will be released in 100 non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that can interact autonomously with people in a gamified environment. It is the latest iteration of a bot whose creators believe artificial intelligence (AI) can be used as a force for benevolence even as critics warn that the technology has the power to destroy humanity.

“I believe the virtual format can allow us to scale to millions of concurrent interactions across devices and media platforms, which would create large-scale impact,” Jeanne Lim, the former CEO of Hanson Robotics, the Hong Kong-based company behind Sophia the robot, said in an email.

Lim, who is now the co-founder and CEO of beingAI, the start-up that created Sophia’s official virtual version for the interactive NFT, said she hopes the new AI being will bring together humanity and technology “to help humans attain our true nature of unconditional love and pure possibilities”.

While the global race for AI has spurred fears by Elon Musk that the technology could become more dangerous than nuclear weapons, Hanson Robotics founder David Hanson remains optimistic about the benevolent potential for AI, adding that Sophia was created as part of the quest to bring robots to life as “super empathic, intelligent, living machines”.

Sophia beingAI is a collaboration with Alethea AI, which is building a decentralised protocol to create an intelligent metaverse inhabited by interactive NFTs, according to a statement. The NFTs will be auctioned off on the Binance NFT Marketplace starting on December 16.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com.

Facebook looks to add NFTs to crypto wallet

When the company launches its Novi digital wallet, it hopes to make nonfungible tokens part of the package
Life
3 months ago

Would you pay R7.5m for a picture of a rock NFT?

Non-fungible tokens are an innovation that might be even more important than the cryptocurrencies they are based on — but not like this
Life
3 months ago

Damien Hirst turns art into a tool to corrupt money

Through his project ‘Currency’, the artist has conceived a batch of works that could theoretically function as a currency unto itself
Life
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Anime version of robot Sophia heads for metaverse
News
2.
Nestlé reduces stake in L’Oreal with €9bn share ...
News
3.
Billionaire becomes Japan’s first space tourist
News
4.
The end of Merkelism — after a failure to square ...
News
5.
SA business mood worsens as Covid curbs hit trade
News

Related Articles

How to … develop resilience in the gig economy

Careers

My brilliant career: If the door isn't open, go through the window - Boomtown's ...

Careers

Android smartphones can now unlock BMWs

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.