SA business mood worsens as Covid curbs hit trade

Index compiled by the SA Chamber of Commerce & Industry dropped to 92.8 in November from 94.9 a month earlier

08 December 2021 - 13:52 Monique Vanek
South African business confidence weakened in November as trade flows fell after a new wave of Covid-19 infections led to renewed restrictions among the nation's major trading partners.
Image: Bloomberg

SA business confidence weakened in November as trade flows fell after a new wave of Covid-19 infections led to renewed restrictions among the nation’s major trading partners.

The Business Confidence Index (BCI) compiled by the SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry dropped to 92.8 in November from 94.9 in the previous month, the group said in an emailed statement on Wednesday. 

“The foreign trade account was the main malefactor that pulled the BCI down — month on month and year on year,” the chamber said. “Lower merchandise import volumes and merchandise export volumes contributed to the decline in foreign trade.”

The mood is likely to be dampened further by the emergence of the Covid-19 Omicron variant last month that’s prompted more than 90 nations to ban travel to and from SA as the country prepares for its summer holiday season, and is likely to likely crimp economic growth in the fourth quarter. 

SACCI criticised the manner in which SA scientists announced the detection of the Omicron variant.

“The disclosure by South African scientists sparked greater concern and negatively impacted the business climate,” said the chamber. “These announcements should be made with greater circumspection taking account of broader implications. Hopefully the rushed decisions by other countries on travel restrictions will be tempered as more information on the omicron variant emerges.”

Bloomberg

WATCH: SA’s mandatory vaccination push amid Omicron

Business Day TV talks to Wits public health systems expert Alex van den Heever
Companies
19 hours ago

PODCAST | Corporate capture and its impact on SMME funding in SA

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Justin Rovian Naidoo, chief investment officer at MyGrowthFund Venture Partners
Business
2 days ago

SA can no longer afford Eskom ‘blackmail’, says Nedlac convener

Focus should be on producing sustainable energy and jobs for communities
News
20 hours ago
