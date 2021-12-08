Nestlé reduces stake in L’Oreal with €9bn share sale

Nestlé SA is selling part of its stake in L’Oreal SA back to the cosmetics maker for €8.9bn, scaling back a more than four-decade link between two of Europe’s biggest consumer-goods companies.

Nestlé will own 20.1% of the French maker of shampoos and lipsticks after the sale of 22.3-million shares for €400 each, down from 23.3% at the end of 2020. It’s the first time Nestlé has reduced its holding since 2014, when it disposed of an 8% stake for €6bn.

Shares in Nestlé rose nearly 2% in Swiss trading, bringing its gain in 2021 to 19%. L’Oreal advanced 2.1% in Paris. The stock has risen about 37% since the start of 2021 and is on track for the best year since 1998.

The two companies have been locked in a partnership since 1974, a protective move at the time to shield L’Oreal from possible French nationalisation. The sale of part of its stake follows years of speculation that Nestlé would cut its investment as CEO Mark Schneider overhauls the world’s largest food company.

The move is good for both companies, because it reduces Nestlé’s exposure to L’Oreal that had become “troublingly high” at about 16% of its market capitalisation, according to Martin Deboo, an analyst at Jefferies. And L’Oreal keeps ownership in the family, he added.

“It puts another tick on the score sheet of Mark Schneider’s seemingly inexorable transformation programme at Nestle,” Deboo wrote in a note after the announcement was made late Tuesday. “The question on our minds tonight is whether this is merely a one-off, or the start of a phased exit from L’Oreal by Nestlé, unfolding over the coming years.”

For L’Oreal, it’s the company’s largest-ever transaction. It plans to cancel the repurchased shares.

Latest move

Schneider has made bold moves since taking the helm in 2017, selling lagging businesses such as the US confectionery unit and mass-market bottled-water brands, as well as Nestlé’s skincare business. Instead, he’s focused on faster-growing areas like coffee, petcare and consumer health. His $7.15 billion deal for the rights to sell Starbucks coffee products in supermarkets, restaurants and catering operations has boosted coffee sales while Nestlé has also pushed further into vitamins and supplements.