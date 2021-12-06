SoftBank shares fall after spate of portfolio setbacks

SoftBank Group extended a six-day slump with another drop of as much as 9% in Tokyo on Monday as key companies in its portfolio delivered further bad news.

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global began preparations to withdraw from US stock exchanges on Thursday, shortly after the US Federal Trade Commission sued to block SoftBank’s sale of Arm to Nvidia.

SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son has made significant investments in both firms and is relying on completing the Arm transaction to secure a big windfall for his investment group, valuing the sale at ¥9-trillion ($80bn) at his most recent conference call to discuss earnings.

SoftBank shares fell as low as ¥5,057, its biggest intraday drop since March 2020. The stock is off more than 35% in 2021, on track for its worst annual decline since 2006.

Didi fell more than 22% on Friday, sending a warning to China investors who might have thought the worst of Beijing’s crackdown on its internet sector was over. Alibaba Group Holding, the biggest US-traded Chinese internet firm and the most valuable company in SoftBank’s portfolio, dropped more than 8% in the wake of the Didi news.