News

NYSE announces major overhaul of Big Board management

Lynn Martin becomes the third woman to lead the New York Stock Exchange after Stacey Cunningham steps down

06 December 2021 - 23:54 Katherine Doherty
Lynn Martin. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Lynn Martin. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) announced a series of leadership changes on Monday, including naming Lynn Martin as president of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to replace current head Stacey Cunningham.

Martin, 45, will become the third woman to lead the NYSE after Cunningham steps aside and joins the board of directors, the company said in a letter sent to employees. The ICE also named Sharon Bowen as the first female chair of NYSE, replacing Jeff Sprecher, ICE’s current chair  and CEO.

Martin will officially step into her new role as president on January 3, according to a posting on the company’s website. 

Cunningham, 47, is a senior female banker and was the 67th president of the NYSE, where she was once an intern. She held roles in management including COO, and took over as president in 2018.

“Stacey led the NYSE through an extraordinary era that saw its technology prove resilient and its trading systems thrive in even the most turbulent times,” Sprecher said in the letter. “She begins a new chapter with the exchange better and stronger for her tireless efforts, and with our deepest thanks.”

Shares of ICE, the parent of NYSE, are headed towards their seventh-straight annual gain, and have posted a 14% increase since January. 

Martin leads ICE’s fixed-income and data services. She will continue to serve as chair of that business while Amanda Hindlian, a Goldman Sachs veteran and the global head of capital markets at NYSE, takes over as its new president.

“I don’t accept the phrase, ‘We’ve always done it that way’,” Martin said in the web posting. “Because with that mindset you don’t grow and innovate.”

Other changes to leadership include Hope Jarkowski, formerly the co-head of government relations at ICE and now head of equities at NYSE, who will become its general counsel, replacing Elizabeth King.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

A2X to seek primary listings licence in next two years

The alternate exchange says it wants to compete in both the primary and secondary listings market
Companies
1 month ago

London Stock Exchange to shut loss-making derivatives exchange

London Stock Exchange Group to wind down  CurveGlobal Markets project five years after it was launched
Companies
2 months ago

Goldman Sachs targets $5bn IPO for alternative investment unit Petershill

Petershill specialises in minority stakes in alternative assets managers including private equity, venture capital and hedge funds,
Companies
3 months ago

JSE boss Leila Fourie flags capital outflows from SA as a major concern

SA needs to do more to make an investment case for the country, she says
Companies
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
NYSE announces major overhaul of Big Board ...
News
2.
Craig Wright, self-described bitcoin creator, ...
News
3.
New York businesses ‘blindsided’ by mayor’s ...
News
4.
SoftBank shares fall after spate of portfolio ...
News
5.
Covid-19 wrecks fight against malaria
News

Related Articles

ETFs still on the rise

Companies / Investors Monthly

Behind the great JSE exodus

Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.