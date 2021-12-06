New York businesses ‘blindsided’ by mayor’s vaccine mandate order

Some of New York City’s biggest banks and other companies were “blindsided” by mayor Bill de Blasio’s decision on Monday to impose a vaccine mandate on private sector employees, a business group said.

De Blasio ordered all private sector employers to require their workers to be vaccinated by December 27, with no test option. The mandate will cover roughly 184,000 businesses.

Kathryn Wylde, who runs the Partnership for New York City, an influential business group that counts JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. as members.

Although many large companies like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley already require vaccination to work from their buildings, Kathryn Wylde, who runs the Partnership for New York City, said the city’s decision to impose a mandate wasn’t made in co-ordination with companies and executives and that it will sow uncertainty among the business community.

“Inconsistent policies at the federal, state and city levels are not helpful and it is unclear who will enforce a mayoral mandate, and whether it is even legal,” Wylde said in a statement on Monday. “President Biden’s vaccine mandate on employers with over 100 employees is currently held up by litigation and it is hard to imagine that the mayor can do what the president is being challenged to accomplish.”

At a briefing on Monday, De Blasio refuted the claim he didn’t reach out to businesses and said there was “a lot of dialogue with the business community in advance”.

