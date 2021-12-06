Myanmar court jails Suu Kyi for four years

A court in military-controlled Myanmar on Monday found Aung San Suu Kyi guilty in her first trial since her ouster in a February coup and sentenced her to four years in prison, according to Agence France-Presse.

Suu Kyi was found guilty on Monday for inciting dissent against the military and breaching Covid-19 rules, a junta spokesperson told the news agency.

Suu Kyi has been detained by the military regime since it wrested control of the government, triggering widespread protests in the nation that have led to economic devastation and renewed civil conflict.

The army has sought to violently quell unrest, killing more than 1,300 demonstrators and making more than 10,000 arrests, prompting condemnation even among Myanmar’s neighbours in Southeast Asia.

The American embassy on Sunday said it is “horrified” by reports that security forces opened fire against, ran over and killed several peaceful protesters in Yangon that morning.

The trials represent a push by the military to discredit Suu Kyi, 76, after her party won more than 80% of the seats in the election one year ago. The military declared the elections as tainted by widespread fraud even though international observers said it was mostly free and fair.

Military leader Min Aung Hlaing’s regime has slapped her with at least 12 criminal charges including abuse of power to win elections, divulging state secrets and possessing unlicensed walkie-talkies.

It remains to be seen whether Suu Kyi will be allowed to appeal the decision.

Suu Kyi was kept under house arrest for nearly 15 years before her release in 2010 as the country embraced democratic reforms. Since the coup she has been held in an unknown location in Naypyidaw, far from her restive supporters, and she has not been seen publicly outside court appearances.

