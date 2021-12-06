News

Medical Research Council cannot get access to vaccination data

The inability to access the data may impinge on the SAMRC’s ability to determine the effect of the Omicron variant on mortality

06 December 2021 - 17:02 Antony Sguazzin
Picture: BLOOMBERG.

The SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC) said it cannot access the country’s Covid-19 vaccination data and it is working to amend a data-sharing agreement with the department of health.

The inability to access the data may impinge on the organisation’s ability to determine the effect of the Omicron variant on mortality, it said in a statement on Monday. 

The council produces a weekly report on national excess deaths, a measure of mortality above the historical average that is seen as a more accurate measure of the effect of Covid-19 than official data.

“The country is missing an opportunity to evaluate the efficacy of vaccines in the context of Omicron, said Debbie Bradshaw, chief specialist scientist at the council and a co-author of the weekly mortality report, by text message.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Bloomberg 

