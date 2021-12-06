Medical Research Council cannot get access to vaccination data

The SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC) said it cannot access the country’s Covid-19 vaccination data and it is working to amend a data-sharing agreement with the department of health.

The inability to access the data may impinge on the organisation’s ability to determine the effect of the Omicron variant on mortality, it said in a statement on Monday.

The council produces a weekly report on national excess deaths, a measure of mortality above the historical average that is seen as a more accurate measure of the effect of Covid-19 than official data.

“The country is missing an opportunity to evaluate the efficacy of vaccines in the context of Omicron, said Debbie Bradshaw, chief specialist scientist at the council and a co-author of the weekly mortality report, by text message.

Bloomberg