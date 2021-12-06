McDonald’s struggles to fix its huge methane problem

In one of its most-publicised projects, McDonald’s is working with Cargill, the Walmart Foundation, and the World Wildlife Fund to improve grazing practices across the northern Great Plains of the US. The restaurant chain’s contribution: $1.6m over five years, or about $320,000 ayear.

In another, McDonald’s has teamed up with Target, Cargill, and the Nature Conservancy to spend a combined $8.5m over five years to improve land-management practices in Nebraska. McDonald’s will not disclose its contribution; if spread equally, the cost would be $425,000 a year for each participant.

McDonald’s annual tab for the two projects likely amounts to just over one hour’s worth of its net profits.

“Companies like McDonald’s get a lot of positive press for making these commitments,” says Jennifer Jacquet, an associate professor of environmental studies at New York University. “But then there’s little follow up and follow through.”

McDonald’s officials defend the company’s commitment to sustainable beef and point out its efforts have gone far beyond just a couple of partnerships. They also stand by the company’s approach, including letting the beef industry define what “sustainable” beef means.

“If we had taken the approach from the jump to just go in and tell the ranching community to do X, Y, and Z, we would have failed upon arrival,” says Jenny McColloch, chief sustainability officer at McDonald’s. “What we’ve done a lot of is listening, connecting, meeting and visiting ranches and farms...[We] want to show them that we’re partners and we’re here to celebrate their sector rather than tell it to do something else.”

McColloch says this approach has helped McDonald’s build relationships, trust and industry coalitions — including a number of sustainable-beef roundtables — over the past decade so that now there’s a framework in place to make substantial progress. “We’re in that transition stage,” she says. “We’ve been investing in these programmes region by region the last several years.”

Historically, McDonald’s has interacted little with cattle producers at the other end of the beef supply chain. “Customers logically view McDonald’s as having knowledge and control of the Big Mac all the way from farm to fork,” wrote former McDonald’s executive Bob Langert in a 2019 book about the company’s sustainability efforts. “But the truth is that we know how to grill burgers, make fries, and clean the bathrooms — not how to use antibiotics or raise animals.”

Langert, who left the firm in 2015, said in an interview that McDonald’s deserves substantial credit for embarking on these sometimes-awkward conversations with cattle producers, while gently prodding them to think more about environmental impacts.

“Getting them to recognise that sustainability is part of the business is a big first step,” he says. “But now’s the time for making progress.”