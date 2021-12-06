China to cut reserve requirement ratio, releasing $188bn of liquidity

China has cut the amount of cash most banks must hold in reserve, acting to counter the country’s economic slowdown in a move that puts the central bank on a different policy path than many of its peers.

The People’s Bank of China will reduce the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) by 0.5 percentage point for most banks on December 15, releasing 1.2-trillion yuan ($188bn) of liquidity, according to a statement published on Monday. The cut was signalled by Premier Li Keqiang last week, when he said that authorities would act at an appropriate time to help smaller companies, and marks the second reduction in 2021.

The decision comes after an improvement in recent industrial and broader economic data, though Beijing’s tighter curbs on the property market have led to a slump in construction and worsened a liquidity crisis at real-estate firms including embattled China Evergrande Group. The central bank decision was closely followed by a statement from top leaders pledging to stabilise the economy in 2022, with a Politburo meeting signalling an easing of some property curbs.

The message from the Politburo meeting is more important than the cut, “as it indicates the government may loosen policies in the property sector”, according to Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.