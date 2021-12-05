Global food prices climb closer to record, boosting inflation angst

Food prices have climbed closer to a record high, giving consumers and governments around the world an even bigger inflation headache.

A UN gauge of global food prices rose 1.2% last month, threatening to make it more expensive for households to put a meal on the table.

It’s more evidence of inflation soaring in the world’s largest economies and may make it even harder for the poorest countries to import food, worsening a hunger crisis.

Prices have jumped for multiple reasons: bad weather hurt harvests; higher shipping rates, worker shortages and an energy crunch hit supply chains; and fertiliser costs have surged too.

It typically takes a while for commodity costs to trickle down to supermarkets, but the rally is evoking memories of spikes in 2008 and 2011 that contributed to global food crises.