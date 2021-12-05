Founder-led firms are winners. Except Twitter

After a souring run in stock markets, Twitter has now appointed Parag Agrawal, formerly the chief technology officer.

“While his last tweet [before resignation] declared his love for the platform, Jack Dorsey hasn’t exactly been the faithful type,” said AJ Bell analyst Danni Hewson, pointing to his other CEO role at Square.

“There were plenty of investors who wondered whether it would be better served by a new master. Today it has one, and one that certainly knows the ropes.”

Unlike Twitter, Square has been a stellar performer in recent years, more than tripling in 2020 alone. Twitter failed to even keep up with the broad rally in indices, lagging the 280% rally for the Nasdaq 100 and the 134% gain in the S&P 500 in that time.

Square’s gains are more typical of founder-led companies. Though the likes of Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Steve Jobs and Jensen Huang were all focused “solely on one thing” — running the company they started — Dorsey had fingers in more than one pie, said Jim Dixon, an equity sales trader at Mirabaud Securities.