California ports take strain — and logjam looks set to continue

The number of container ships headed for the busiest US port complex has risen to close to 100 under a new counting method, underscoring the magnitude of the economy-restraining logjam that the Biden administration is trying to help alleviate.

The backup outside the adjacent ports of Los Angeles (LA) and Long Beach, California, involves 96 container carriers, up from 86 on November 16, when a new queuing system took effect and dozens of arriving ships stayed outside the official area to be counted, according to the Marine Exchange of Southern California. The revised measure released late on Friday includes those eastbound vessels further out in the Pacific.

Just when it looked as if the bottleneck was easing — the previous official tally was 41 ships in the queue on Thursday — the latest numbers confirm that the most visible symbol of the US’s overwhelmed supply chains is still likely months away from being cleared. The average wait for ships was 20.8 days on Friday, almost a week longer than a month ago, according to LA’s Wabtec Port Optimizer.