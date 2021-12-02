UK regulator’s Giphy decision is unprecedented

“I think it’s a sign of collective regret by the antitrust enforcement agencies around the world that that deal and other ones like it got through, so now what we’re seeing is a reversion to a ... perhaps more extreme line of enforcement,” said Richard Pepper, a lawyer at Macfarlanes in Brussels.

Giphy, founded in 2013, built up a library of video clips and animated images that can be attached to messages. Facebook said a takeover would make it “easier for people to find the perfect GIFs and stickers”.

A Giphy spokesperson declined to comment. Facebook said it is considering its options over whether to appeal.

The CMA was concerned that Giphy would allow Meta to tighten its hold on users, citing in its report that Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram already account for “73% of user time spent on social media in the UK”. The regulator had previously come under fire for waving those deals through.

While half of Giphy’s business involved Facebook and its apps, the company also provided the same search service to competitors such as Apple’s iMessage, Twitter, Signal and TikTok. Giphy also offered branded GIFs to big advertisers, a service Facebook quickly stopped after completing the deal.

The London-based CMA has been thrust into the spotlight since emerging from the shadow of EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager after Brexit. With regulators in the EU and US, the agency has stepped up scrutiny of Google, Apple and Facebook. It is also probing Nvidia’s much-contested takeover of Arm, on competition and antitrust concerns.