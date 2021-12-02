European agency says Omicron could be more prevalent than Delta in months

The Omicron variant is spreading so quickly that it could account for more than half of Covid-19 cases in Europe in a few months, a key European health agency said on Thursday.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said its estimate was based on preliminary data from SA and the variant’s characteristics still needed further study before drawing any firm conclusions.

Globally, there are at least 352 confirmed cases in 27 countries, including 70 cases in 13 European countries, according to public reports the ECDC compiled for its latest threat assessment. There is evidence of community or household spread, but there are still no reports of severe illnesses or deaths.