News

European agency says Omicron could be more prevalent than Delta in months

The agency says travel restrictions on Southern Africa might delay the variant’s spread in Europe ‘by two weeks, at most’

02 December 2021 - 16:44 Kevin Whitelaw
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

The Omicron variant is spreading so quickly that it could account for more than half of Covid-19 cases in Europe in a few months, a key European health agency said on Thursday.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said its estimate was based on preliminary data from SA and the variant’s characteristics still needed further study before drawing any firm conclusions. 

Globally, there are at least 352 confirmed cases in 27 countries, including 70 cases in 13 European countries, according to public reports the ECDC compiled for its latest threat assessment. There is evidence of community or household spread, but there are still no reports of severe illnesses or deaths.

The agency said that travel restrictions applied to Southern Africa should be reassessed regularly and the current measures may delay the variant’s spread in Europe “by two weeks, at most”.

“Given the increasing number of cases and clusters without travel history or contact with travel-related cases, it is likely that within the coming weeks the effectiveness of travel-related measures will decrease and countries should prepare for a rapid and measured de-escalation of such measures,” the agency said.

The first known sequence of the variant was uploaded to GISAID, a global repository, from Hong Kong on November 22. Ten more sequences were uploaded the following day in Botswana and SA.

The ECDC said the variant’s mutations might reduce the effectiveness of current antibodies induced by vaccination or infection, but more data was needed.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Nina Skero, Centre for Economics and Business Research director, on the uncertainty created by the variant and how 2022 will be another pandemic year.

Omicron ultimatum: the end of lockdowns and beginning of mandates

International travel bans due to Omicron have tanked many a travel operator’s summer season hopes. But the SARS-CoV-2 variant needn’t spell disaster ...
Features
12 hours ago

IVOR ICHIKOWITZ: Panic and prejudice instead of calm and collected

The hysteria of the Omicron has spiralled out of control, thanks once again to Perfidious Albion
Opinion
2 days ago

US confirms first case of Omicron variant in California

Anthony Fauci says the infected person travelled to the US from SA on November 22, and ban on flights from Southern Africa will be temporary
World
19 hours ago

WATCH: What to do about Omicron

Michael Avery and his panel of guests talk about the new coronavirus variant
Companies
1 day ago

Ramaphosa berates African states for joining travel bans over Omicron variant

President says SA should be praised not punished for the fast discovery of the Covid-19 variant as peers react ‘like our former colonisers’
National
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Brazil enters recession as recovery cut short
News
2.
Omicron offers wealthy countries a chance to ...
News
3.
Lira gains wiped out as Erdogan replaces finance ...
News
4.
Swiss private equity fund accused of racism
News
5.
European agency says Omicron could be more ...
News

Related Articles

Omicron was found in Netherlands before SA flights landed

World

Omicron likely to be less deadly than Delta in India, expert says

News

Fear about Omicron leave investors jittery

Markets

Omicron is driving increase in Western Cape Covid-19 cases

National

Stop penalising SA and Botswana for detecting the Omicron variant, says WHO

National

ANDREAS KLUTH: Uncertainty is worst thing about Omicron, so far

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.