Brazil enters recession as recovery cut short

Brazil’s economy fell into recession as extreme weather conditions, high interest rates and inflation cut short its recovery from the pandemic, dealing a blow to President Jair Bolsonaro just as he prepares for his re-election campaign.

GDP fell 0.1% in the July-September period after posting a revised decline of 0.4% in the second quarter. From a year ago, the economy expanded 4%, the national statistics agency said on Thursday.

The downturn shows mounting challenges for Latin America’s largest economy. Unemployment stands above 12%, annual inflation is running at a five-year high, and the central bank has unleashed the world’s most aggressive monetary-tightening campaign in 2021. While most countries are enjoying strong growth in the aftermath of the coronavirus, Brazil is losing momentum despite the lifting of pandemic-related restrictions and an expanded vaccination drive.

The data caused traders to unwind bets that the central bank could become even more aggressive to rein in inflation. Swap rates on the contract due in January 2023, which indicate expectations for the benchmark Selic at end-2022, fell 22 basis points to 11.6% by midmorning.

“There’s a feeling of paralysis,” said Sergio Vale, chief economist at MB Associados consultancy, adding that policymakers are likely to be more cautious when raising interest rates in coming months. “The economy reached a high level in the second quarter and stopped there, and some sectors, such as agriculture, suffered a great deal.”

Brazil’s huge agriculture sector was down 8% on the quarter amid drought and frost, while industry was flat. On the other hand, services and family consumption grew 1.1% and 0.9%, respectively, the statistics agency said.