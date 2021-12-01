News

EU chief says bloc should discuss mandatory vaccinations

Germany's new chancellor Olaf Scholz backs calls to make Covid-19 jabs compulsory

01 December 2021 - 18:55 Katharina Rosskopf
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel at the end of the first day of a two-day video conference about the Covid-19 pandemic, in Brussels, Belgium, February 25 2021. Picture: REUTERS/OLIVIER HOSLET
The EU should discuss whether mandatory vaccinations are needed to help fight the ongoing spike in Covid-19 cases, as well as the new Omicron variant, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

“I think it is understandable and appropriate to lead this discussion now — how we can encourage and potentially think about mandatory vaccination within the EU,” she said during a news conference. “This needs discussion. This needs a common approach. But it is a discussion that I think has to be led.”

Germany’s incoming chancellor Olaf Scholz threw his support behind making Covid-19 vaccine compulsory and called for a parliamentary vote on the plan.

Greece, meanwhile, is imposing a monthly fine of €100 on people over 60 who aren’t vaccinated, calling it a health fee.

Von der Leyen noted that 77% of adults in the EU are vaccinated, and that full vaccination and wide use of booster shots remain the best way to fight the pandemic.

The head of Europe’s drugs regulator told the European parliament on Tuesday it’s not known if adaptations of the vaccine will be needed to fight off omicron, but it would take the agency three to four months to authorise a new version from the start of development.

The EU is also advancing the delivery of vaccine doses for children between 5 and 12, which were approved last week by the European Medicines Agency. Those deliveries will to EU nations will begin on December 13.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Vaccination numbers surge more than half in Gauteng

Health department attributes surge in Covid immunisation to roll out of booster shots for healthcare workers and decline in vaccine hesitancy as ...
6 hours ago

MARTIN KINGSTON: Mandatory vaccination: it’s not about coercion, it’s about responsibility

Some freedoms come with trade-offs and in this case the trade-off may have to be a 'no jab, no access' policy
2 days ago

Greece to fine unvaccinated people older than 60

People refusing to get vaccinated will have to pay a fine of €100 for each month they don't get the shots
1 day ago

Vaccine passports may start in early 2022

Passport system is expected to restrict access to public services and places of employment  and will not involve forced vaccination
15 hours ago

Covid-19 surge puts German hospitals in ‘dangerous situation’

Berlin is moving closer to making vaccination compulsory as its hospitals come under pressure and demand for beds is likely to peak over Christmas
4 hours ago

Business urges vaccine mandates to step up coverage ahead of fourth wave

Nedlac will hold emergency meetings to discuss how to increase workplace shots and restrict access to public places
2 days ago
