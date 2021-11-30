News

Zimbabwe imposes 14-day quarantine for all travellers and limits venues to vaccinated

Government implements revised curfew from 9pm to 6am

30 November 2021 - 20:49 Ray Ndlovu
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has imposed a 14-day mandatory quarantine of all travellers entering the country including returning residents, in a bid to halt the spread of the Omicron variant.

“All returning residents and visitors have to undergo PCR testing, and will be quarantined at own cost, for days recommended by WHO, even if they present negative PCR test results from elsewhere,” Mnangagwa said in televised address on the state broadcaster on Tuesday. 

Zimbabwe is yet to record a case of the Omicron variant since its SA disclosed detection of the new variant  last week. 

The discovery of the new variant presents an “added risk, which compounds the burden we already face”, Mnangagwa said.

Zimbabwe is among several countries from the southern African region facing travel bans by Western countries including the US and UK. International airlines including Qatar and Emirates have also halted flights to the country.

Additional curbs introduced include: 

  • A revised curfew from 9pm to 6am.
  • Access to night clubs and bars will be restricted to vaccinated patrons
  • All Covid-19 related funerals to be supervised by health ministry officials.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Ramaphosa berates African states for joining travel bans over Omicron variant

President says SA should be praised not punished for the fast discovery of the Covid-19 variant as peers react ‘like our former colonisers’
National
44 minutes ago

Top SA scientist warns Omicron may be easier to spread

The detection of Omicron has coincided with an extremely rapid increase in cases and hospital admissions in Gauteng since mid-November
National
1 day ago

ANDREAS KLUTH: Uncertainty is worst thing about Omicron, so far

Biding our time until we know more about Omicron is all we can do.
Opinion
10 hours ago

WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid developments

President met advisers at the weekend to discuss new variant Omicron that’s   roiling markets and has led to travel bans targeting Southern Africa
National
2 days ago

WHO warns that Omicron poses ‘very high’ global risk

The UN agency has urged member states to accelerate vaccination of high-priority groups
World
1 day ago
