Greece to fine unvaccinated people older than 60

People refusing to get vaccinated will have to pay a fine of €100 for each month they don’t get the shots

30 November 2021 - 18:03 Eleni Chrepa and Paul Tugwell
Picture: BLOOMBERG.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced mandatory Covid-19 vaccination for all Greeks older than 60 at a cabinet meeting in Athens on Tuesday, in an effort to tackle the new Omicron variation threat as the festive season approaches.

Those who refuse to get vaccinated will have to pay a fine of €100 for each month they don’t get jabbed, starting on January 16, according to Mitsotakis. The funds collected will be given to Greek hospitals fighting the pandemic.

“It is not a punishment,” Mitsotakis said. “I would say it is a health fee.”

In Greece, only 60,000 among the 580,000 unvaccinated people over 60 years old received the vaccine in November.

Greece will also provide every adult with a free self-test from December 6-12 period and January 3-7 period, the Greek premier said. 

