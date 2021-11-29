Sweden re-elects Andersson as prime minister, easing political turmoil

Sweden’s Social Democrat leader narrowly won a vote in parliament re-electing her as prime minister, easing the political turmoil prompted by her resignation last week.

Magdalena Andersson, a former finance minister, will head a one-party government in the largest Nordic nation after her candidacy passed on Monday by a two-vote margin. Having become Sweden’s first female prime minister last Wednesday, she resigned the same day when her junior partner in government quit after a defeat in parliament over the budget.

Sweden’s recent instability is a result of an increasingly fragmented legislature. The emergence of the nationalist Sweden Democrats over the last decade has sapped support for mainstream parties and made it difficult to form stable coalitions. The once-dominant Social Democrats last governed Sweden alone in 2006.

“Someone has to be prime minister in this country,” Andersson, who has called herself Europe’s most frugal finance minister, said after the vote.

“There seems to be no alternatives,” the 54-year-old said, adding that “conditions are good” for her cabinet to co-operate with other parties.